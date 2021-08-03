The agreement was facilitated and closed by Thema, a Canal+ group company and distributor of thematic and multicultural content. It will encompass current releases and hundreds of hours from the catalogue of Nollywood titles ranging from 2015 to 2020, including The Secretary, Ovy's voice, Picture Perfect, Dear Mummy B and A Woman’s Scorn.

Premium content will be programmed on The Africa Channel platform cable platform in North America and the Caribbean, while the majority of the catalogue will be available via SVOD in Africa as well as FAST platforms globally outside Africa.

Narendra Reddy, executive vice president & general manager, The Africa Channel, said: “We are delighted to partner with Rok Studios to bring North American audiences this expanded selection of content from Nollywood – the second-largest movie industry in the world. Canal + and Thema TV’s commitment to presenting multicultural content to global audiences aligns with our own, and this is a first step in building an expanded relationship with one of the pre-eminent media companies in the world.”

Added Patrick Rivet, CEO Thema America: “We are very excited to have teamed up with the Africa Channel and ROK Studios on this content partnership for the Americas. TAC’s robust library speaks to the understating of the need for change in the US, which will allow us to better respond to the ongoing conversation surrounding content diversity and multicultural productions. At Thema America we believe that content with a strong cultural identity is crossing boundaries to grab diverse audiences and start conversations.”