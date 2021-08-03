Samsung has released Smart Start, a product that provides new customers with more than £200 of exclusive offers to try out a variety of premium apps and entertainment when purchasing a Samsung Smart TV in the UK.

The deal covers models from Samsung’s 2020/2021 TV range and activated during the promotion period, which runs until 6 January 2022.

The Smart Start platform allows customers to try out new premium apps during the initial months they own the TV. It also gives them the chance to experience content in a way they might not have before, from watching movies in 4K HDR10+ to listening to music in Dolby Atmos sound quality.

Samsung Electronics UK head of TV/AV retail & content services, Deep Halder commented: “We’re delighted to partner with such iconic brands for this promotion and offer our customers the opportunity to elevate their at-home entertainment experience to a premium level. Over the last 18 months, we’ve seen the role of the TV in the home shift significantly, with people now relying on their TVs more than ever before. This makes this partnership and promotion all the more worthwhile.

“At the same time, this is a great opportunity for our content partners to tap into the largest Smart TV platform and allow our user base to experience their services risk-free. In an increasingly crowded market of streaming services, we hope Smart Start will allow our partners to stand out and showcase their services in a way that is integrated with how our customers start their Smart TV journey.”