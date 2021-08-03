Selected HBO Max content will become available to Amediateka subscribers in Russia and the CIS as part of a deal between the SVOD service and WarnerMedia.

As a result of the agreement, Amediateka will become the only Russian online cinema offering the entire WarnerMedia series output from HBO Max along with content from the WarnerMedia library.

The new content includes the reboot of cult TV series Gossip Girl (pictured), Steven Soderbergh's film No Sudden Move, TV series and films produced by HBO Max, which include Ridley Scott's sci-fi series Raised by Wolves, Israeli war drama Valley of Tears, teenage drama Genera+ion, and comedy series The Flight Attendant. Later this year Amediateka will release the new HBO Max Original And Just Like That… (the sequel to Sex and The City) and the new season of Pretty Little Liars - Original Sin.

Amediateka subscribers will also gain access to other WarnerMedia content such as WB library series Animal Kingdom, 11.22.63, Person of Interest, Shrill, Longmire, documentary films including 15 Minutes of Shame, Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, and documentary series such as Generation Hustle and the upcoming One Perfect Shot.

Tatyana Kalita, CEO of Amedia TV, said: “We are delighted to announce this agreement for HBO Max programming which will expand our content portfolio. Thanks to this deal, Amediateka will become the only streaming service in Russia with such a significant library of HBO Max content, including series and films created under the Max Originals brand.

“Our subscribers will enjoy access to HBO Max’s diverse library. This content is resonant and highly sought-after – this is exemplified by the stunning success of the special episode Friends: The Reunion, which Amediateka exclusively released in Russia and CIS in May. With the range of highly anticipated premieres coming up everyone will find content to their liking.”