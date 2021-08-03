Ramping up its presence in what it calls the dynamic European market, Telstra Broadcast Services (TBS) has announced the opening of the a UK broadcast operations centre (BOC), situated in London’s Docklands.
The BOC is designed to provide access to Telstra’s network of over 2500 global customer sites, venues, and remote production hubs, as well as connectivity into 19 major global media network providers, many of which are in the UK and Continental Europe. It also provides a secure cloud gateway solution with scalable service assurance for content delivery to off-network media buyers.
Located in the technology and telecoms company’s London Hosting Centre, the new BOC will host a Master Control Room, office space, and lab/workshop area designed to facilitate tests and builds. The low latency, high proximity BOC is said to have been designed specifically for live video productions and will assist in managing and monitoring content to and from Telstra’s EMEA customers 24/7 on the company’s global fibre, satellite, internet and partner networks. It is also designed to provide localised monitoring, alerting, routing, and switching of Telstra’s leading services to the broadcast community, including the company's Internet delivery network, global media network and special events network.
Moreover, following its acquisition of MediaCloud in June 2021, TBC says that it also has the advantage of leveraging the latter’s experience in managing and monitoring Internet delivery networks. The facility and service assurance will be managed by the elite team at Telstra Broadcast Services to ensure the right blend of networks, technology, and services for global broadcasters, rights-holders and sporting bodies.
The new facility also provides access to Telstra’s Pittsburgh BOC and Hong Kong BOC, which is located in Telstra’s Stanley Teleport, where the company’s media experts help ensure streamlined inter-connectivity between satellites, global subsea cable systems, and the terrestrial IP network. Together with Telstra’s Sydney BOC, TBS said its four centres have the capability to allow it to offer global coverage and 24/7 global service assurance for customers.
“Telstra Broadcast Services already manages over 400 satellite, media and data services, as well as overseeing three million permanent channel hours and 20,000 ad hoc event bookings every year,” commented Andreas Eriksson, head of Telstra Broadcast Services.
“By increasing our investment in London with this new facility, we are demonstrating our commitment to the European market and providing exactly the sort of low latency high-quality services both in and out of Europe that the industry, and the sports and live events sectors, in particular, are demanding.”
Located in the technology and telecoms company’s London Hosting Centre, the new BOC will host a Master Control Room, office space, and lab/workshop area designed to facilitate tests and builds. The low latency, high proximity BOC is said to have been designed specifically for live video productions and will assist in managing and monitoring content to and from Telstra’s EMEA customers 24/7 on the company’s global fibre, satellite, internet and partner networks. It is also designed to provide localised monitoring, alerting, routing, and switching of Telstra’s leading services to the broadcast community, including the company's Internet delivery network, global media network and special events network.
Moreover, following its acquisition of MediaCloud in June 2021, TBC says that it also has the advantage of leveraging the latter’s experience in managing and monitoring Internet delivery networks. The facility and service assurance will be managed by the elite team at Telstra Broadcast Services to ensure the right blend of networks, technology, and services for global broadcasters, rights-holders and sporting bodies.
The new facility also provides access to Telstra’s Pittsburgh BOC and Hong Kong BOC, which is located in Telstra’s Stanley Teleport, where the company’s media experts help ensure streamlined inter-connectivity between satellites, global subsea cable systems, and the terrestrial IP network. Together with Telstra’s Sydney BOC, TBS said its four centres have the capability to allow it to offer global coverage and 24/7 global service assurance for customers.
“Telstra Broadcast Services already manages over 400 satellite, media and data services, as well as overseeing three million permanent channel hours and 20,000 ad hoc event bookings every year,” commented Andreas Eriksson, head of Telstra Broadcast Services.
“By increasing our investment in London with this new facility, we are demonstrating our commitment to the European market and providing exactly the sort of low latency high-quality services both in and out of Europe that the industry, and the sports and live events sectors, in particular, are demanding.”