Indian 24/7 celebrity news channel Hollywire has struck a partnership with streaming TV enabler Wurl to distribute and provide monetisation services for the digital channel on a global basis.
Hollywire is a global service that includes Bollywood news coverage, celebrity interviews and red carpet event coverage for its channel on Samsung TV Plus India, which launched on 28 July. To put the potential into context, Wurl cited data from Media Partners Asia showing India will have 1 billion video screens by 2024, 85% of which will be broadband ready, and with expected AVOD revenues in the region of $2.4 billion by 2026.
In addition to this most recent launch in India, Wurl has secured distribution for Hollywire on Samsung TV Plus platforms in the US, Mexico and Brazil.
“WURL offers an incredible team that has helped Hollywire expand internationally and grow to heights we didn't know were possible,” remarked Hollywire CEO Tony Moras. “Their company is constantly educating us and providing Hollywire with worldwide business opportunities that have encouraged our business development effectively and easily.”
“Hollywire is a great success story. This celebrity news channel has parlayed its social media, Snapchat and YouTube fueled popularity into a full-fledged OTT digital channel,” said Craig Heiting, SVP, business development, Wurl. “Through our Wurl Network, we are taking Hollywire to the next level, expanding upon its brand’s success to bring it to an international audience.
