After a string of European sales and renewals for the hit pre-school animation series, now including its first sale into Finland, Sunny Bunnies has seen its first deals in the increasingly important US Hispanic market.
Produced by Digital Light Studio, the Sunny Bunnies are five beaming balls that can appear anywhere there is a source of light, from sunshine to moonlight. In each episode, the creatures bring their fun and games to a different location — a circus, a sports stadium, a park — embarking on adventures. And at the end of every episode, the fun continues with a collection of bloopers.
London-based content distribution company Media IM Incorporated has pushed the series into the 63 million-strong US Hispanic market, which now accounts for 19% of the US population, with two high-profile deals for with PrendeTV and Canela.TV.
The former is the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service launched in March by Spanish-language media giant Univision. The AVOD-rights deal will see PrendeTV air the first three seasons of Sunny Bunnies later this summer and it will also offer 22-minute compilations of the show.
AVOD streamer Canela.TV has also acquired the first three seasons in an AVOD/FAST deal. Launched in Mexico in April 2021 and subsequently May 2020 in the US, the Canela Media-owned platform is billed as the first free streaming service for US Bi-Lingual Hispanics. It has ambition to roll out across Latin America.
“Every time we think we’ve reach peak Bunny, our little friends pull another rabbit out of the hat,” observed Irina Nazarenko, co-founder of Media IM. “Gaining a foothold in the fast-growing, youth-skewing US Hispanic market has long been an ambition — with more than a quarter of all children in the US now coming from Hispanic families, it’s the perfect home for Sunny Bunnies.”
The show is also said to be breaking new European ground as a result of a deal with Nelonen Media/Sanoma Media Finland. Under the agreement, which covers the first four seasons, Nelonen has taken the FTA rights along with the AVOD/SVOD rights for its online video service Ruutu. Sunny Bunnies will launch in Finland later this year. Media I.M. also reports renewals with two of its key European partners. Sky Kids in the UK is taking the latest Sunny Bunny series — season five — and re-licensing seasons three and four under a 24-month SVOD deal. TF1 in France is also taking season five for its AVOD and SVOD service, and extending the rights for season four until December 2022.
