As a result of the work it’s has carried out it enhancing its network capability, including the addition of two 10MHz blocks of 700MHz spectrum, UK mobile operator Three UK has been named as the UK’s fastest 5G network by mobile network test and measurement firm Ookla and has switched on 5G in 110 more locations.
The benchmark for fastest 5G was the Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data for Q1–Q2 2021. In addition I to being cited as the overall leader for 5G speed across the country, Three UK was also singled out as having the fastest have also been recognised as fastest 5G service in Birmingham, Manchester and London.
Three UK noted that its expansion work would see almost a third of the UK’s population to be able to gain outside access to its network as its 5G population coverage hit more than 29% in June 2021. More than UK 300 locations now have live 5G sites, an increase of more than 110 in recent months with more locations being added every week.
Among the latest locations to be added are The company added that the recently acquired 10MHz blocks of 700MHz spectrum would means that user experience will improve even further, particularly with indoor coverage. It has also enhanced the configuration of over 2,000 radio sites since April and Three UK customers in areas such as Armagh, Omagh, Cookstown, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh and says customers in these ares are experiencing improved data speeds and latency.
“Keeping our customers at the forefront of every decision we make is why we have continued to invest in our network and IT infrastructure,” remarked Three UK CTO David Hennessy. “As we all navigate through uncertain times, our commitment to the expansion of our 5G and 4G rollout is vital to delivering better connectivity, every day for every customer and we will continue to do so.”
The operator believes that as the demand for data continued to grow, its network needed more sites to ensure that it can cope with this ever-increasing demand, delivering additional capacity and speeds. These new sites are designed to enhance customers experience and, assured the company, ensure that they had a network that “keeps delivering for them” in the future. The company already has a programme underway to build more than 2,500 new sites with the first of them already ready for customers online.
In February 2021, Three announced that average data usage per customer per month had reached 17GB and the demand on our network has continued to grow. The network reached an all-time data traffic peak of 808Gbps during the Man City vs PSG semi-final match of the Champions League in May, almost surpassed by the Euro 2020 semi-final between Italy and Spain (804Gbps) although demand during the England v Denmark semi-final was significantly lower
