In a move that the broadcast tech firm says claims will reinforces its commitment to providing the media industry with tools for creating the highest quality content, Grass Valley has released three new SDI/IP production solutions for cameras, switchers and replay.
The new tools are designed to provide high-quality images and also reduce complexity with a common workflow regardless of format, simple set up for any Ultra HD/3G/HD resolution, and I/O scaling for the current multi-layered video world.
The company says its new product introductions benefit from the very latest in IP and 4K Ultra HD technology and are ideally suited for live productions. They are intended to continue Grass Valley’s historic deployment in the world’s biggest live events, including DORNA’s coverage of the FIM MotoGP World Championships (pcitured) and Gravity Media’s coverage of Euro 2020.
The new products are headed by the GV K-Frame XP Standard Video Production Centre which operates in formats ranging from HD to 4K UHD 2160p, and is claimed to offer the largest I/O footprint in the industry with 192 x 96 I/Os in IP, SDI or both. The full raster video processing provides a maximum of nine M/Es, each with six keyers, and 16 optional 3D iDPMs. Show files are compatible on all K-Frame engines and Kayenne, Karrera and Korona control surfaces can drive the new XP.
The new LDX 150 is said to be the only camera that brings triple speed UHD with global shutter and wide colour gamut (WCG) acquisition on a NativeIP backbone. The new Xenios imager is paired with a global shutter for optimum sensitivity with increased sharpness in fine structures, a wide dynamic range in HDR, an improved signal-to-noise ratio and additional depth of field. It also offers built-in JPEG XS compression that can be natively streamed over IP with no additional CCUs or server boxes.
LiveTouch 2000 is the next generation of Grass Valley’s replay and highlights system. The latest version is an ultra-high density video server that offers up to 12 Ultra HD / 24 HD channels in 3 RU, providing said the company the best channel density of any replay system on the market. The intuitive interface makes instant replay workflows quick and easy, in HD or UHD, suited for studio and sports applications.
“We recognise that our customers are facing a huge demand for premium content like 1080p HDR or 4K UHD, while at the same time trying to manage the complexities of developing that content,” said Marco Lopez, general manager of Live Production at Grass Valley commenting on the launches.
“Everything we develop at Grass Valley seeks to balance those requirements of enabling the best in live media production while making it simpler and more manageable to create. Grass Valley’s SDI, IP and cloud-native portfolio ensures our customers can continue to produce the exciting live content for which they are known. We are extremely proud to bring these latest enhancements to market and look forward to the live productions they will be part of.”
