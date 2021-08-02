Built in partnership with OTT agency StreamAMG, the new service offers live access to Liga MX youth leagues in the country for the first time.

The service is now available via iOS and Android apps. Subscribers to seeUplay PRO in Mexico will be able to watch live action from youth team matches of Club América, Cruz Azul, Guadalajara, Pumas, Tigres and Toluca. Full match replays, highlights and interviews will be available free to all app users.

StreamAMG is providing OTT technology and live streaming services to power the new platform. This includes provision of the dedicated apps, featuring casting to smart TVs and connected devices, as well as systems to orchestrate live streaming and on demand content. The apps also feature an integration with third party payment provider InPlayer for in-app payments.

Eduardo Gorodzinsky, CEO of seeUplay, commented: “seeUplay PRO will integrate and stream the best Mexican youth leagues have to offer. Our app is a fantastic platform for soccer fans to watch live and on demand matches, while enjoying the talent of our future stars. seeUplay PRO will unify the experience for Mexican soccer fans.”

Added Hugo Sharman, CEO, StreamAMG: “We’re proud to be supporting seeUplay's unique and innovative approach. The PRO app gives seeUplay a platform that matches their ambition and we are excited to see the service grow.”