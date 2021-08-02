Bohemia Media is a London based production and distribution company representing film, TV, performance and theatre arts. Launched by Phil Hunt, managing director of Bankside Films and Head Gear Films, it focuses on projects made by under-represented groups and the deal includes UK film, TV and theatrical rights. Bohemia is planning a UK limited window release later this year; it will then be available for Netflix and other SVOD platforms, in addition to Bohemia Euphoria, the recently launched SVOD platform.

When We Speak tells the story of three women at the centre of high-profile exposés, revealing what drove them to speak out and the fallout it had on their lives. The film features Hollywood actress Rose McGowan, who lifted the lid on Harvey Weinstein, intelligence officer Katharine Gunn (portrayed by Kiera Knightly in the 2019 feature film Official Secrets) who leaked confidential documents relating to the Iraq war and ex Oxfam manager Helen Evans who uncovered the scale of the sex for aid scandal within the charity sector.

“It’s been such a privilege to tell the stories behind the actions of these hugely courageous women," said Wiser Films founder Tasneem Brooker on the new films. "We’re particularly proud of When We Speak as it also shows the breadth of output and ambition we have at Wiser Films. From popular returnable formats that bring true diversity into traditionally homogenous environments to access driven premium feature docs and series, our diverse voices at Wiser Films have many more stories to tell.”