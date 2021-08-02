 Cinedigm launches three channels on Sling TV | Deals | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details

Streaming company Cinedigm has launched three of its most popular channels on Sling TV: family favourite Dove Channel, pop culture specialist CONtv and documentary destination Docurama.
Cinedigm GANGSTER LAND 2Aug2021

Docurama’s titles include Anthony Bourdain: A Cook’s Tour, Beatles: How The Beatles Changed The World, and Kobe: The Life of A Legend.

Dove Channel’s family-friendly content includes films and TV series such as The Little Rascals, H20: Just Add Water, Dance Academy and The Ultimate Gift. 

CONtv focuses on action/thriller, horror, anime and sci-fi/fantasy genres, with titles featuring Milo Gibson and Peter Facinelli (Gangster Land - pictured) and anime classics like Yu-Gi-Oh!

Jennifer Soltesz, vice president of business development & strategy at Cinedigm, said: “Since its inception, Sling TV has been at the forefront of live TV streaming. Working with Sling TV not only allows us to reach a diverse, new audience, but it gives us a partner with the same forward-thinking drive. We can’t wait to show these new customers the amazing networks Cinedigm has to offer.”

Verizon
Synamedia
Qligent - Vision Intelligent
Molotov
The Weather Company, an IBM Business
AJA Video

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Deals