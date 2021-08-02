Streaming company Cinedigm has launched three of its most popular channels on Sling TV: family favourite Dove Channel, pop culture specialist CONtv and documentary destination Docurama.

Docurama’s titles include Anthony Bourdain: A Cook’s Tour, Beatles: How The Beatles Changed The World, and Kobe: The Life of A Legend.

Dove Channel’s family-friendly content includes films and TV series such as The Little Rascals, H20: Just Add Water, Dance Academy and The Ultimate Gift.

CONtv focuses on action/thriller, horror, anime and sci-fi/fantasy genres, with titles featuring Milo Gibson and Peter Facinelli (Gangster Land - pictured) and anime classics like Yu-Gi-Oh!

Jennifer Soltesz, vice president of business development & strategy at Cinedigm, said: “Since its inception, Sling TV has been at the forefront of live TV streaming. Working with Sling TV not only allows us to reach a diverse, new audience, but it gives us a partner with the same forward-thinking drive. We can’t wait to show these new customers the amazing networks Cinedigm has to offer.”