Just days after reporting what it called solid fourth quarter results which despite containing falling revenues pointed to optimism going forward, satellite operator Eutelsat has put into successful orbit the QUANTUM satellite, what the company says heralds a new era of commercial services.
Built by Airbus Defence and Space, Eutelsat QUANTUM’s in-orbit reprogrammable features are claimed to set a new standard in flexibility that the operator assures will enable users, notably in the government and mobility markets, to actively define and shape performance and reach thanks to its software-based design. Furthermore, Eutelsat said QUANTUM will supply services with what it called unprecedented in-orbit reconfigurability in coverage, frequency and power, allowing complete mission rehaul, at any orbital position. Initially, Eutelsat QUANTUM will be located at 48° East, and due to enter service during the fourth quarter of calendar 2021, will offer coverage of the MENA region and beyond.
The craft was successfully launched into geostationary tTransfer orbit by Arianespace using an Ariane 5 rocket that lifted off from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana, at 21:00 Universal Time on July 30. The separation occurred after a 37-minute flight and the spacecraft systems checkout was then successfully completed over a period of approximately three hours.
ESA and the UK Space Agency supported the development of the core technologies integrated into Eutelsat QUANTUM, within the framework of a public-private partnership between ESA, Eutelsat and Airbus Defence and Space.
In the satellite firm’s full year results, Eutelsat reported total revenues of €1.234 billion, down 3.5% on an annual basis, with operating income of €347.2 million, tumbling 29.2% compared with the previous financial year. Operating vertical revenues were €1.201 billion, down 5.9% annually. Of these, broadcast revenues continued their lower orbit, descending 5.6% compared with the last financial year to total €741 million.
