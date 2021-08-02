As it broadcasts more high value programming such as the Tokyo Olympics, the largest media group in the Baltics, Postimees Grupp, has signed a new contract to use GeoGuard VPN and proxy detention technology from GeoComply Solutions to protect against geo-piracy across its live and on-demand content.





"When we first obtained broadcasting rights for the Winter Olympics, it was the first time the Games had been fully broadcasted by a private company and we were determined to make no mistakes. GeoComply was integral to that success. The best services are those that you don't have to think about. And GeoGuard fits the bill. It has run smoothly in the background to block pirate users from accessing live and on-demand content with the high accuracy rates we require."