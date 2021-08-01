Following the decision by the electric off-road motor racing series to postpone its originally planned events in Brazil and Argentina due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in Latin America, Extreme E has reached an agreement in principle with Sardinian officials to host the fourth event of its opening season, the Island X Prix, from 23-24 October.
The series highlights the impact of climate change and promotes the benefits of electric vehicles and low carbon solutions in the fight to help reduce global emission levels. Extreme E has already completed two of its five X Prix in its inaugural season – the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia and Ocean X Prix in Senegal – and is now in full planning mode for its Arctic X Prix, taking place in Greenland at the end of August.
Extreme E was due to hold its Amazon X Prix in the Brazilian state of Pará, on 23-24 October, before heading further south to the Glacier X Prix in Patagonia, Argentina on 11-12 December. However, having monitored the global situation regarding the pandemic, Extreme E has decided to postpone visiting the region until Season 2. The pandemic situation in South America saw the Copa América football tournament switch from Argentina to Brazil at very short notice.
Commenting on the move to the Italian island, Extreme E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag said: “I am pleased to confirm that Extreme E is finalising plans to hold an Island X Prix in Sardinia, Italy, and that we are delighted to have the support of Sardinian president Christian Solinas, and the Automobile Club d’Italia (ACI) as we plan our first European event. Extreme E was built around the ethos of racing electric vehicles in remote environments in an effort to raise awareness for climate change issues and showcase the performance and benefits of low carbon vehicles. However, this crisis is not a problem which only affects remote locations. It is becoming increasingly noticeable closer to home, across North America, and here across Europe, with rising temperatures, heatwaves and wildfires, which currently rage in Sardinia itself, being some of the latest devastating examples."
In addition to working with 75 broadcasters in 180 countries, Extreme E has developed a strong social media presence. The broadcast of the debut event in Saudi Arabia in April pulled in 18.5 million views across Extreme E’s TikTok account and the championship also acquired 60,000 new fans after partner Little Dot Studios created an exclusive 90-minute production which captured 360,000 views. Extreme E has also joined forces with video game development and entertainment company One Earth Rising to create a new channel on Twitch.tv. In its latest move, Extreme E’s magazine programmes – How to Build a Race Car, Electric Odyssey and Climate Changers – have been selected by British Airways for its exclusive in-flight entertainment channel, High Life.
