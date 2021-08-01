FOX Entertainment’s free streaming service Tubi has inked a deal to gain an exclusive AVOD window with next-generation film studio STXfilms.
A division of Eros STX Global Corporation, STXfilms produces, acquires, distributes, and markets motion pictures at scale from blockbusters like Greenland, Hustlers, Bad Moms, and The Upside to hits like The Gentlemen, Molly’s Game and The Gift. In five years of operation its slate of films has already grossed over $1.8 billion in global theatrical box office.
The deal adds to Tubi’s library of more than 30,000 titles and offer an exclusive free streaming window to films including I Feel Pretty starring Amy Schumer; the critically acclaimed coming-of-age film The Edge of Seventeen, starring Hailee Steinfeld and Woody Harrelson; kids and family movie UglyDolls; Peppermint, starring Jennifer Garner, and the action heist thriller Den of Thieves, featuring Gerard Butler and 50 Cent, among new titles coming to the platform.
Additionally, and effective immediately, Tubi will become the exclusive AVOD home to the adventure documentary Into the Lost Desert (pictured) which follows extreme desert explorer Max Calderan as he crosses the Rub’ al Khali on foot. This film from Empty Quarter Studios, chronicles Calderan braves extreme heat (averaging 117 degrees Fahrenheit), shifting sand dunes towering up to 1000 feet, poisonous snakes, spiders, scorpions, and any number of life-threatening challenges.
“Home to critically acclaimed films and audience favourites, STXfilms is a perfect partner to help us bring this multifaceted slate to our viewers," commented Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson. “Viewers will soon enjoy a strong line-up of talent-driven cinematic storytelling, with many titles exclusively free on Tubi.”
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Tubi to bring our movies to their growing audience,” added STX Entertainment president of domestic TV, digital distribution and home entertainment sales," David Spiegelman. “Bringing these films to Tubi audiences is an important addition to our release strategy and we are elated to have the opportunity to expand and enhance the ancillary lives of these crowd-pleasing films.”
