Specialist 24-hour fresh food network BITE has launched in the UK with showcase a world of culinary adventure and simple to create meals from some of the biggest names in the world of food and cooking.
Powered by Parade Media Group’s catalogue of food and culinary travel content, BITE will feature programming from an array of world food talent including Luke Nguyen, Anjum Anand, Peter Kuruvita, Curtis Stone, Manu Feildel, Gary Mehigan, Andy Allen, and Justine Schofield.
Available initially on the UK’s Freeview platform as part of the Channel Box offering BITE will then roll out on connected TV platforms including Rakuten TV and other OTT offers in the coming months.
“Launching FAST Channels (free, ad-supported streaming TV) is the next phase in making our awesome content accessible to an ever-growing number of viewers, and providing greater value to our production partners,” commented Parade Media Group founder and CEO Mathew Ashcroft. “We look forward to working closely with the production community to serve up more premium culinary travel programming for food lovers across the UK.”
Available initially on the UK’s Freeview platform as part of the Channel Box offering BITE will then roll out on connected TV platforms including Rakuten TV and other OTT offers in the coming months.
“Launching FAST Channels (free, ad-supported streaming TV) is the next phase in making our awesome content accessible to an ever-growing number of viewers, and providing greater value to our production partners,” commented Parade Media Group founder and CEO Mathew Ashcroft. “We look forward to working closely with the production community to serve up more premium culinary travel programming for food lovers across the UK.”