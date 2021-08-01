Adding 100,000 premises within its full-fibre network over the last six months, London area community-focused altnet Community Fibre has revealed that it has now passed 300,000 London homes and gone within 100m of 12,000 businesses.
Community Fibre operates a 100% full-fibre broadband network throughout London. It already has a presence in the London boroughs of Brent, Camden, Croydon, Hammersmith & Fulham, Newham, Southwark, Tower Hamlets, Wandsworth and Westminster and is building in 17 other London boroughs.
The company says that the announcement is a milestone reflects a significant acceleration in its network build programme to connect a million London properties by the end of 2023 with what it claims is affordable, faster, more reliable broadband. The company’s stated mission is that it believes in a more inclusive future where everyone has access to better broadband. Its network offers up to 3Gbps to residential homes and 10Gbps for businesses.
In January 2021, aiming to offer users in the Metropolitan area streaming experiences enabling more entertainment accessible on unlimited smart devices, Community Fibre TV embarked upon a partnership with Netgem TV to offer entertainment platform Community Fibre TV. Customers can watch over 30,000 hours of on-demand content across 135 channels and 25 catch-up services including the BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, My5, Sony Pop cartoons and W4Free. A range of premium TV channels such as Premier Sports and La Liga TV, 20 extra channels and 1000s’ of extra on-demand movies and documents, as well as YouTube Kids are included in the package.
“The last year has shown us that digital connectivity is just as important a utility as gas and electricity. As such, we have been working hard to ensure that all parts of London have access to a fast speed, highly available broadband network,” said Community Fibre CEO Graeme Oxby commenting on hitting the landmark of homes passed. “We believe that London should have the best possible infrastructure to support its future growth ambitions. Our mission is to improve digital connectivity for all Londoners, and we are on track to reach 400,000 homes by the end of the year.”
Community Fibre is also working closely with London’s largest landlords to build full fibre connectivity to their properties. More than 200 landlords, who have already granted Community Fibre with wayleave agreements to enable over 600,000 properties, with more agreements soon to be announced. In May 2021, Community Fibre has signed a wayleave agreement with social landlord EastendHomes in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, to supply 4,000 residents with better broadband and bring free Gigafast broadband to six community centres in the densely populated East London borough.
