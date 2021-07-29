Extending capability into YouTube and improving its brand suitability solution, digital media measurement, data and analytics software platform DoubleVerify (DV) has enhanced its brand safety and suitability solution with the introduction of Brand Safety Floor as a turnkey option.
Available to both advertisers and publishers since January 2021, Brand Suitability Tiers is designed to allow brands to align suitability settings with their own unique standards, delivering precision and scale, while empowering publishers to meet advertiser expectations and maximise monetisation of their content.
Since launch, the majority of DV clients have adopted Brand Suitability Tiers, and are actively making refinements to their preferences. DV’s recent enhancements reflect customer demand for even greater control and coverage.
To improve operational efficiency, DV’s Brand Safety Floor is now available as a turnkey option in DV Pinnacle, the company’s unified service and performance platform. This says the company will enable advertisers to establish protection against the highest risk content. Aligning with industry standards, most advertisers endeavour to entirely avoid content categorised within the floor. DV says its solution streamlines this process with a click of a button.
DV is also extending its offering and current enhancements to YouTube. Now, advertisers using DV will be able to use the turnkey brand safety floor controls and brand suitability tiers across a range of digital channels, including the open web and Facebook as well as YouTube. DV has also introduced Death & Injury as a new brand suitability tiered category, enabling additional controls over how advertisers can serve ads on inventory associated with those topics.
“Our new enhancements further empower advertisers to proactively manage their safety and suitability preferences,” explained DoubleVerify CEO Mark Zagorski. “This, in turn, helps create a stronger digital ecosystem where advertisers are able to support premium publisher inventory while avoiding unsuitable content. DV will continue to work closely with brands, agencies and industry groups to refine current standards and offer unique, best in-class solutions that provide maximum value to advertisers, publishers and platforms.”
Since launch, the majority of DV clients have adopted Brand Suitability Tiers, and are actively making refinements to their preferences. DV’s recent enhancements reflect customer demand for even greater control and coverage.
To improve operational efficiency, DV’s Brand Safety Floor is now available as a turnkey option in DV Pinnacle, the company’s unified service and performance platform. This says the company will enable advertisers to establish protection against the highest risk content. Aligning with industry standards, most advertisers endeavour to entirely avoid content categorised within the floor. DV says its solution streamlines this process with a click of a button.
DV is also extending its offering and current enhancements to YouTube. Now, advertisers using DV will be able to use the turnkey brand safety floor controls and brand suitability tiers across a range of digital channels, including the open web and Facebook as well as YouTube. DV has also introduced Death & Injury as a new brand suitability tiered category, enabling additional controls over how advertisers can serve ads on inventory associated with those topics.
“Our new enhancements further empower advertisers to proactively manage their safety and suitability preferences,” explained DoubleVerify CEO Mark Zagorski. “This, in turn, helps create a stronger digital ecosystem where advertisers are able to support premium publisher inventory while avoiding unsuitable content. DV will continue to work closely with brands, agencies and industry groups to refine current standards and offer unique, best in-class solutions that provide maximum value to advertisers, publishers and platforms.”