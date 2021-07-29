Aiming to maintain its stated strategy to seek synergies between its documentary and drama businesses, and to diversify its expanding portfolio, development, licensing, co-production firm Night Train Media has secured a majority stake in London-based non-scripted distribution company BossaNova.





Heaney (pictured) added: “We feel we have met the perfect commercial and creative partners for BossaNova in NTM- with its Serafin backing it has the necessary financial stability and integrity to assure we can grow BossaNova across the long term not just the short and get projects off the ground and on screen coupled with a dedication to creating excellent content. Herbert and his team are TV people first and foremost with the necessary business acumen to ensure resources are available, it’s a partnership that promises great things.” Focusing on the creation, funding and distribution of English-language factual programming, BossaNova was founded in late 2020 by TCB founder Paul Heaney and Dina Subhani. With a number of titles already signed to its slate this year, BossaNova is actively working to bring together buyers and sellers across the international marketplace to fast-track the creation of factual projects.Under the terms of the acquisition deal, BossaNova will have access to an acquisition fund to fulfill its mission to co create and co fund projects by matching the right producer and the most relevant platform or broadcaster.Commenting on the deal, Herbert Kloiber, CEO of Night Train Media said: “As NTM continues to diversify and dive into the factual space, we are thrilled to have found BossaNova . Paul’s track record building distribution assets, his market standing and vision are second to none. We are hugely excited to be working together and to mark this exciting chapter in NTM’s expansion with the BossaNova team.”Heaney (pictured) added: “We feel we have met the perfect commercial and creative partners for BossaNova in NTM- with its Serafin backing it has the necessary financial stability and integrity to assure we can grow BossaNova across the long term not just the short and get projects off the ground and on screen coupled with a dedication to creating excellent content. Herbert and his team are TV people first and foremost with the necessary business acumen to ensure resources are available, it’s a partnership that promises great things.”