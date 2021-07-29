In a move that the operator says will not only bolster its long-term network strategy but fuel future connectivity innovation for consumers, Virgin Media O2 is to upgrade its fixed network to full fibre to the premises (FTTP) with completion in 2028.
The programme will see the company upgrade the cable element of its fibre-rich network and make use of “cutting-edge” full-fibre technology that is capable of delivering symmetrical 10Gbps download and upload speeds, and beyond, with the upgrade plan covering 14.3 million cable premises, after taking into account the operator’s existing 1.2 million FTTP homes.
Virgin added that it would continue to maintain and develop its existing cable network during the upgrade period, which includes meeting its 2021 gigabit targets and utilising the network’s multigigabit capability to deliver speeds above 2Gbps in future. This it says will be achieved through the combination of DOCISIS 3.1 cable and FTTP technology over the coming years.
In addition the company guaranteed that by the end of this year, it will deliver speeds of 1.1Gbps across its entire network and continue to expand its fibre footprint to new areas through its Project Lightning programme and is actively exploring further expansion opportunities to reach millions more premises, with discussions ongoing with strategic and financial partners.
Commenting on the new programme, Virgin Media O2 CEO Lutz Schüler said. “Our mission is to upgrade the UK, and we are doing exactly that. This major new fibre upgrade programme will see us begin the next evolution of our network, building on the investment, firepower and leadership we already have and ensuring we’re fibre fit for the future.
"Right now, we have the UK’s leading gigabit network, and this upgrade means we’ll be even stronger for the decades ahead, pursuing new opportunities and putting words into action. In 60 days since the formation of Virgin Media O2, we have achieved a lot, but this is just the beginning. With strong foundations for growth in place, we will boost connectivity, provide greater choice and be a challenger the country can count on.”
