Even though it saw profits and revenues fall during the three-month period, UK incumbent telco BT has revealed that it has invested significantly in developing next-generation wireless and wired networks across the UK in its first quarter of its current fiscal year.
For the three months to 30 June 2021, BT reported revenue of £5.071 billion, down 3% compared with a year ago. While other business lines, struggled, revenue grew in BT’s Consumer and Openreach divisions. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was £1.866 billion, up 3%, all units have delivered EBITDA growth, with the exception of the Global business line and reported profit before tax was £536 million, down 4% despite the higher adjusted EBITDA, primarily due to the prior year gain on disposal of domestic Spanish operations.

BT’s capital expenditure rose 63% compared with the same quarter a year ago to £1.507 billion, primarily due, said the company, to investment in spectrum, in particular 5G. Capital expenditure, excluding spectrum payments, was up 9% to £1.011 billion, primarily due to fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) provisioning activities, mobile network spend and non-network infrastructure.
