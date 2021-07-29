A study from WarnerMedia has found that in the post-Covid world, the huge increase in consumers are more inclined to action after watching streaming content but brands need to reframe marketing strategies from being brand-centric to human-centric— giving back more than they take.
The company said that as the world starts to pick up speed again, consumers were rethinking the essentials in their lives and making decisions of all sizes with increased intention — including how they use their time, where they spend their money, and even what, where and why they stream. It called this reclamation of agency and direction by consumers: intentionalism.
The company’s study, Welcome to the Age of Intentionalism, surveyed over 1000 consumers and found that entertainment was the leading way in which respondents want to spend their post-pandemic free- time. Almost three-quarters (72%) said that they were re-evaluating what was essential to them, and a similar percentage said that they were more are more thoughtful in their decision-making since the start of the pandemic more thoughtful in their decision-making since the start of the pandemic.
It found 55% said they were more thoughtful about the entertainment they watch and the platforms they subscribe to, second only to the money they save (60%) and 21% of respondents said they are re-evaluating the type of entertainment they are watching. Nearly two-fifths (58%) said they were planning to spend more time with their favourite content and 83% said they were now more selective in the entertainment they were streaming through services such as its HBO Max product.
As intentionalism rises, consumers said they were purposefully selecting brands that elevate their lives and cutting out those that don’t add value. Consumers were found to favour brands that respected their time, created a cohesive experience, experimented with storytelling and challenged convention. Almost two-thirds (65%) said they thought more favourably of a brand when they provided fewer commercial interruptions during content and 60% preferred to have commercials that match the context of the content around it.
To build deeper relationships with audiences, WarnerMedia advised brands to reframe marketing strategies from being brand-centric to human-centric— giving back more than they take.
