The ThinkAnalytics cloud-based personalised content discovery and viewer engagement platform is now live on Tata Sky’s Binge Fire TV Stick and Binge mobile app.



Binge subscribers can now get personalised recommendations across 11 premium streaming apps as well as thousands of titles from the Tata Sky VOD library, including all TV shows aired over the previous seven days. The solution operates in the AWS Cloud and recommends content across 30+ languages with support for more languages in the pipeline.

Binge aggregates content from streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, Sony Liv, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Voot Kids and CuriosityStream. It gives subscribers an affordable way to access OTT content on their smart TV using Tata Sky Binge on Amazon Fire TV stick - Tata Sky edition, while the mobile app lets each existing Binge customer access the service on up to three registered iOS and Android devices. Tata Sky recently launched a mobile only plan giving more flexibility to the consumers to select a pack of their choice.

Tata Sky uses ThinkAnalytics machine learning algorithms and techniques for recommendations, as well as numerous use cases to meet the business requirements for Binge. Use cases include personalised banners; new releases; catch-up for you; movies/TV shows for you; because you watched this; and personalised genre rails spread across multiple sections on the platform. By combining algorithms and techniques in a single use case, Tata Sky believes it can create dynamic user experiences personalised for every viewer on a choice of screens, reducing churn while boosting satisfaction, loyalty and engagement.

Think360’s ThinkMetadata solution also allows Tata Sky to apply AI and machine learning to generate multi-dimensional tags across the Binge service that define the DNA of each asset at a granular level – for example, the different elements of a plot, narrative styles, formats and moods. This boosts viewer engagement.

Tata Sky first deployed Think360 in May 2019 on the Tata Sky mobile app for its live and VOD DTH service.

Pallavi Puri, chief commercial & content officer, Tata Sky, said, “Discovering content of choice from across OTT platforms is one of the key offerings of Tata Sky Binge. ThinkAnalytics’ tools have helped us deliver personalised recommendations to every Binge subscriber across devices. Our shared vision and collaboration has not only accelerated viewer engagement, but has also made Binge a valued product for our subscribers.”

Added Peter Docherty, founder and CTO, ThinkAnalytics: “Boosting subscriber loyalty and engagement while reducing the risk of churn is essential in today’s competitive market. Tata Sky’s Binge aggregation service allows subscribers to benefit from Think360’s personalised recommendations across a massive catalogue of regional and international content from numerous sources for the ultimate tailored viewing experience on their screen of choice.”