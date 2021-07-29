KevlinX will deploy a media ecosystem in its Brussels datacentre campus to support broadcasters, media and e-gaming companies in their digital transformation process. Key to the success of the endeavour is the ability to provide ultra-low latency, highly reliable streaming services.

MainStreaming provides a video delivery network (VDN), which takes into account the fact that video delivery has a specific and unique set of data transfer requirements that make demands on a network which differ from those of other forms of data.

MainStreaming will deliver a solution running on its intelligent Media Delivery Platform (iMDP); a proprietary AI-powered technology which uses ‘Smart Synapses’. Built on a series of embedded, high density and low power delivery smart nodes that are located in strategic network positions, it facilitates real-time decisions based on a continuous flow of metrics relating to viewer QoS.

This video-specific approach to the management of network pathways – using a hybrid configuration across global and private CDNs – enables KevlinX to provide network solutions which will ultimately deliver a reliable, buffer-free video experience for end-users. This will be key to maintaining the reputational benefits and resultant customer retention that come from flawless content delivery.

Antonio Corrado, founder and CEO of MainStreaming, said: “We have always been confident that our technological innovation in the field of video delivery network provision makes us a strong choice for enterprises that need exceptional reliability and ultra-low latency in their network structures. But what we’re particularly happy to see is that companies like KevlinX share our environmental values and recognise how important this element of network provision is. We’re proud and excited to be working with KevlinX to push the boundaries of video distribution in a sustainable, responsible, environmentally-conscious way.”

Added KevlinX CEO Barro Luitjes: “At KevlinX we are committed to building a dynamic market proposition for broadcast, media, and gaming industries, for whom ultra-fast, secure content delivery is critical. We are continuously acquiring new sites in emerging markets in Europe – of which our Brussels location is a perfect example – in order to develop and operate large scale data centre campuses which provide low latency access to the largest European markets. As such, we are excited to partner with MainStreaming, a world leader in ultra-low latency, environmentally sustainable VDN services.”