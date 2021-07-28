The Acorn TV Original series My Life is Murder, starring Lucy Lawless, is set to return on 30 August for its second season with new mysteries, now set in New Zealand.

The season two trailer brings retired detective Alexa Crowe (Lawless) back to her Kiwi roots, where she’s once again unable to resist when asked to look into a bizarre unsolved murder. Joined again by her partner-in-crime-solving, Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans) as well as series newcomers, the charismatic detective Harry, Rawiri Jobe (The Brokenwood Mysteries), and café owner Reuben, Joe Naufahu (Game of Thrones), she quickly finds herself investigating other murder mysteries in surprising, glamorous worlds filled with intriguing characters who are hiding dangerous and deadly secrets.

The new series will feature an array of acclaimed actors in guest star roles including William Shatner, Martin Henderson, Bill Bailey, Michelle Ang, Sara Wiseman and Matt Whelan plus popular drag performers Kita Mean and Amanduh La Whore.

Series executive producers are Rachel Antony, Claire Tonkin, Tim Pye, Lucy Lawless, Nicky Davies Williams, Pilar Perez and Don Klees. Producer is Mark Beesley. My Life is Murder is a Greenstone TV Production for TVNZ and Acorn TV and DCD Rights in association with Network 10.