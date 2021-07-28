A+E Networks UK has commissioned the treasure-hunting sequel to Lost Relics of the Knights Templar from Fired Up Films and Krempelwood.

Lost Relics of the Knights Templar rated more than 300% above primetime average, making it the best performing UK commission on Sky History since Al Murray: Why Does Everyone Hate the English in 2018.

The new series – Lost Relic Hunters – will broadcast on Sky History in September and will once again follow the work of one of the world’s most prolific collectors of antiquities, Hamilton White, and his long-time friend and business partner, Carl Cookson (pictured).

Aided in their adventures by cultural and art historian Dr Janina Ramirez, Lost Relic Hunters sees White and Cookson journey to various locations around the world including Venice, Istanbul, Barcelona, Jerusalem and the Pyrenees, in their quest to authenticate the rare and precious antiquities from Hamilton’s collection.

The items include a priceless collection of Celtic gold and stone carvings, which promise to shed new light on their beliefs and forms of worship; a sword and helmet believed to have been used by warrior knights in the First Crusade from 1096 CE; and a beautiful and mysterious white marble chalice believed to have been one of the most coveted possessions of the Knights Templar; as well as some extremely rare items decorated with the Jerusalem cross believed to have been in the possession of Christian pilgrims on the road to the shrine of St James in northern Spain.

Ramirez said: “These objects speak to us across the centuries and tell us stories. I'm delighted to help listen to them, learn from them and take you on this journey back through time with us. I'm very excited to be joining Carl and Hamilton on their quests to uncover the origins of these remarkable antiquities.”

The series is commissioned and executive produced by Dan Korn, VP of Programming at A+E Networks UK, with Diana Carter, commissioning editor and head of talent at A+E Networks UK.

Korn commented: “We’re delighted to be working once again with Carl and Hamilton on a fascinating and priceless collection of antiquities which, if authenticated, could change history. We’re also excited to be welcoming Dr Janina Ramirez to Sky History, whose expertise and energy adds a new dimension to Carl and Hamilton’s continuing adventures”.

For Fired Up Films, Dominic Ozanne is series producer, with Jon-Barrie Waddell as executive producer. For eOne Tara Long is executive producer. Mark Wood and Blair Krempel are executive producers from Krempelwood.

Waddell added: “We are thrilled to be working with Krempelwood, Dan and Diana at A+E Networks UK and Sky History once more on this fascinating series. Lost Relics of the Knights Templar introduced Hamilton and Carl to new audiences and we cannot wait to see the extraordinary people, places and objects that they uncover this time around.”