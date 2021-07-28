Starring Golden Globe winner Joanne Froggatt (Liar, Downton Abbey) and written by Emmy and Golden Globe winners Harry and Jack Williams (Liar, Fleabag), Angela Black has been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for Nordic territories (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden) with RTL picking up German speaking rights and HBO Europe taking Spain, Portugal and CEE territories. Further TV and digital presales have been signed in Europe with BeTV (French-speaking Belgium and Luxembourg), RTL (Netherlands), Nova TV (Greece, Cyprus), NPO (Netherlands), VRT (Belgium) and TV+ (Turkey, Cyprus).

Orange has acquired the premiere of the six-part thriller in France, following All3Media International’s first deal with the OCS subscription television and streaming service, which provides premium drama series and movies in France.

Stan in Australia adds to the line-up of premium international broadcast partners, and a further deal has been concluded with TVNZ (New Zealand). BBC Studio Asia for BBC First, BBC’s premium drama SVOD service, has also agreed a pan-territory deal in Asia and Pumpkin Film has secured digital rights in China, while in North America CBC in Canada has acquired the series.

This roster of presales adds to upcoming broadcasts by Angela Black’s anchor co-production partners, ITV in the UK and Spectrum in the US, who will premiere the drama later this year.

Joanne Froggatt stars as Angela, a suburban housewife whose seemingly perfect life isn’t all it appears to be. The drama also stars Dutch actor Michiel Huisman (The Flight Attendant, Game of Thrones) and BIFA-award winner Samuel Adewunmi (The Hatton Garden Job, The Last Tree).

Angela Black’s life appears idyllic: a lovely house in suburban London, days working as a volunteer at the dogs’ home, two wonderful sons and a charismatic, hard-working husband, Olivier (Huisman). However, beneath this façade of charmed domesticity, Angela is also the victim of domestic abuse. Trapped in a relationship she cannot escape, Angela is approached out of the blue by Ed (Adewunmi), a private investigator, who spills Olivier’s darkest secrets. When faced with some horrifying truths about her husband, a stunned Angela is left reeling. With one encounter, Angela’s life switches from school runs and the dogs’ home to private detectives and buried secrets as she risks everything she holds dear to fight back against the man who has suppressed and tormented her for most of her life.

Harry and Jack Williams are executive producers on the series alongside Christopher Aird (Baptiste, Liar) and Emmy winner Sarah Hammond (Fleabag, Back to Life). The drama is directed by Craig Viveiros (Rillington Place, And Then There Were None) and is produced in association with All3Media International.

Maartje Horchner, EVP content at All3Media International, commented, “Jack and Harry are unrivalled in their creation of contemporary thrillers that resonate with global audiences. We are delighted to see them continuing to work with the incredibly talented Joanne Froggatt, in the lead role once again, whilst welcoming a stellar cast of award-winning British and European talent. Infused with the Williams’ brothers signature twists, Angela Black is a dark, powerful story about a toxic and controlling relationship – long hidden behind closed doors – as it begins to unravel. We can’t wait to see Angela Black grip audiences around the world as it becomes the latest Two Brothers’ success story on the international stage.”



