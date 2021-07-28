The ongoing pandemic-driven surge in online video has been clearly highlighted in the second quarter 2021 results of Google parent company Alphabet Inc, with ad revenues derived by the YouTube video service almost doubling to break $7 billion.
For the quarter ended 30 June 2021, Alphabet Inc generated total revenue of $61.880 billion, soaring 61.6% on an annual basis with operating income of $19.361 billion, more than treble that of a year earlier.
Of this $ 50.444 billion came from Google advertising, up 68.9% compared with Q2 2020. YouTube advertising pulled in $7.002 billion, a huge spike compared with the $3.812 billion registered at the end of the second quarter a year ago.
Commenting on the hugely successful second quarter, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said: “In Q2, there was a rising tide of online activity in many parts of the world, and we’re proud that our services helped so many consumers and businesses. Our long-term investments in AI and Google Cloud are helping us drive significant improvements in everyone’s digital experience.”
“Our strong second quarter revenues of $61.9 billion reflect elevated consumer online activity and broad-based strength in advertiser spend. Again, we benefited from excellent execution across the board by our teams,” added Google and Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat.
