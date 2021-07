For the quarter ended 30 June 2021, Alphabet Inc generated total revenue of $61.880 billion, soaring 61.6% on an annual basis with operating income of $19.361 billion, more than treble that of a year earlier.Of this $ 50.444 billion came from Google advertising, up 68.9% compared with Q2 2020. YouTube advertising pulled in $7.002 billion, a huge spike compared with the $3.812 billion registered at the end of the second quarter a year ago.Commenting on the hugely successful second quarter, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said: “In Q2, there was a rising tide of online activity in many parts of the world, and we’re proud that our services helped so many consumers and businesses. Our long-term investments in AI and Google Cloud are helping us drive significant improvements in everyone’s digital experience.”“Our strong second quarter revenues of $61.9 billion reflect elevated consumer online activity and broad-based strength in advertiser spend. Again, we benefited from excellent execution across the board by our teams,” added Google and Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat.