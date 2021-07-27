 VICE renews Hulu content partnership and ups volume | Deals | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details
VICE Distribution, the global distribution division of VICE Media Group, has renewed its strategic licensing partnership with US OTT service Hulu for over 130 hours of VICE content.
VICE VERSA CHYNA 27Jul2021
VICE Distribution and Hulu first began their partnership in 2019, and the new deal sees most titles in the existing package renewed and with 50 hours of brand new programming brought to the platform.

The selection of programming from VICE TV across true crime, factual documentary, entertainment and lifestyle comes from producers including VICE Studios, Pulse Films, 44 Blue Productions, Railsplitter Pictures, Insight Productions, Citizen Skull and Rock Salt Releasing. It includes brand new titles such as Dark Side of Football, Dark Side of the 90s and one-off documentary Vice Versa: Chyna (pictured), as well as the most recent seasons of Dark Side of the Ring and Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Hulu, who share our passion for impactful, premium factual programming, remarked VICE Media Group global head of distribution Bea Hegedus. “We look forward to bringing our newest hit titles to Hulu while continuing to offer our popular library titles, as we see audience demand increase for VICE content around the world.”
Verizon
Synamedia
Qligent - Vision Intelligent
Molotov
The Weather Company, an IBM Business
AJA Video

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Deals