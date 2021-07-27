VICE Distribution, the global distribution division of VICE Media Group, has renewed its strategic licensing partnership with US OTT service Hulu for over 130 hours of VICE content.
VICE Distribution and Hulu first began their partnership in 2019, and the new deal sees most titles in the existing package renewed and with 50 hours of brand new programming brought to the platform.
The selection of programming from VICE TV across true crime, factual documentary, entertainment and lifestyle comes from producers including VICE Studios, Pulse Films, 44 Blue Productions, Railsplitter Pictures, Insight Productions, Citizen Skull and Rock Salt Releasing. It includes brand new titles such as Dark Side of Football, Dark Side of the 90s and one-off documentary Vice Versa: Chyna (pictured), as well as the most recent seasons of Dark Side of the Ring and Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia.
“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Hulu, who share our passion for impactful, premium factual programming, remarked VICE Media Group global head of distribution Bea Hegedus. “We look forward to bringing our newest hit titles to Hulu while continuing to offer our popular library titles, as we see audience demand increase for VICE content around the world.”
