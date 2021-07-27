Cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions provider Amagi has forged a partnership with French anime and manga subscription-based video-on-demand and OTT platform Anime Digital Network (ADN) to provide playout and distribute its new channel on Samsung TV Plus.
Anime Digital Network (ADN) offers a variety of French and Japanese animation series and has over 10,000 episodes and films adapted from the most popular manga. In all it offer a choice of more than 10,000 episodes, nearly 320 series and 70 films, which makes over 2000 hours of anime. ADN regards its subscription model and rich catalogue as serving as major differentiators.
By tapping into its network of Free Ad Supported Television (FAST) platform partnerships, Amagi will also create a delivery strategy for ADN to further increase the channel’s reach. In addition to Amagi Cloudport for channel creation and playout, ADN will also deploy Amagi LIVE, a UHD ready, cloud-based live orchestration platform for broadcasting live events. Amagi On-Demand, an orchestration platform for video-on-demand (VOD) delivery, will deliver ADN’s VOD assets to OTT and vMVPD platforms in the future. Amagi will also support ADN’s monetisation efforts through Amagi Thunderstorm, an automated ad detection and OTT dynamic ad insertion platform.
“We were impressed by the deep technical capabilities that Amagi’s cloud solutions provided and the reach that Amagi offered through its global FAST platform partnerships,” said ADN CEO Julien Lemoine commenting on why the company forged its partnership. “Amagi’s local presence in France was a bonus. We are confident that the full suite of technology solutions offered to us by Amagi will help us make inroads into our target segments.”
“Amagi’s unified cloud solutions make channel creation and playout simple and quickly scalable to content creators. Adding our growing platform partnerships to our existing advanced cloud-based technology offerings further amplifies the possibility of the channel’s success”, added co-founder Amagi Srinivasan KA. "We are excited that ADN employed our cloud-architected products to make high-definition anime content easily accessible to French viewers.”
