In a milestone for the food television channel as it expands into Africa for the first time through a new partnership with the free streaming app, AVO TV is giving audiences full access to Gusto TV.
AVO TV carries over 100 African and international TV channels free to watch and is available across mobile, tablet, and smart TV devices. The app aims to change the regional TV landscape by offering premium live TV channels and VOD content to their audience.
The deal with Gusto TV includes titles such as One World Kitchen, Flour Power and Fish the Dish. This summer, Gusto TV will release two new anthology series: America’s Most Delicious and The 3 Best, with more series set to release in the autumn.
“We’re looking forward to being a part of AVO TV’s launch into Nigeria, as it is our first African market,” said Gusto Worldwide Media CEO and president Chris Knight. “Nigerian audiences will be able to enjoy Gusto TV content for free at home, as well as in the many global markets where AVO TV has launched.”
“AVO TV is delighted to welcome Gusto TV, a leading innovative food TV channel, to our list of first-class content partners,” added AVO TV CEO Awaes Jaswal. “Partnering with Gusto allows us to bring international content that engages global audiences via inspiring in-studio cooking series and documentaries to our viewers. This further strengthens our AVO TV content strategy of offering multi-genre content on the AVO TV free streaming App, which already offers over 100 Live TV channels and thousands of hours of VOD content — and we continue to grow.”
