Since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, reliable home broadband has been a necessity for work as well as leisure but research from comparison and switching service Uswitch.com has revealed that nearly 15 million UK consumers have suffered broadband outages lasting three hours or more in the past year.
Moreover, and showing perhaps the extraordinary added demand on the UK’s networks since March 2020, this number of outages was three times higher than the previous 12 months. The average home affected by broadband outages was left offline for more than two days over the course of 12 months. One consequence of being offline for so long was that more than a third of people (36%) turned to their mobile data when an outage struck, with almost two thirds of those (63%) burning through their whole monthly data allowance.
Despite the inconvenience, only two-fifths of customers who experienced outages complained to their provider about the issue. However, more than a third (37%) of frustrated Britons are tempted to switch broadband providers because of the issue.
Looking at the best and worst regions for connectivity, Britain’s Celtic nations presented stark contrasts. While residents of Belfast suffered the shortest amount of downtime, with the city reporting only 11 hours of downtime in 12 month, Edinburgh was found to be the UK’s outage capital, with residents suffering the longest time without broadband per person and losing nine million hours of broadband over the year. Uswitch.com noted that that was a major turnaround from last year’s research, which found that the Scottish capital experienced some of the fewest outages in the UK.
In England, Bristol maintained its unwelcome reptation as the nation’s outage hotspot with an average downtime of 109.3 hours, almost 13 hours more than England’s second worst city which was Leeds.
“Outages have affected the country like never before over the past 12 months, with three times as many people complaining of a lost connection than in the previous year,” remarked Ernest Doku, broadband expert at Uswitch.com.
