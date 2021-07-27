SPI/FilmBox has signed a distribution agreement with Portugal’s leading pay-TV service MEO to bring SPI’s premium drama brand Dizi to the latter.

Dizi content will be offered both via linear channel and SVOD through the operator’s distribution networks in the basic package. Timeless Dizi Channel will be available to MEO subscribers with Portuguese subtitles and viewers will be able to access Dizi series on-demand through MEO’s SVOD offer, MEO Filmes e Séries.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, said: “We are delighted to bring the mesmerising world of Dizi to more Western European audiences through this agreement with our long-standing partners MEO in Portugal. Our Dizi brand is extremely well received across the globe and we are looking forward to witnessing Dizi’s Portuguese fan base grow as they tune into these engaging series.”

Established in April 2019, Dizi is available in 50 countries across Western Europe. The channel includes a slate of Turkish drama, including Karadayi, Kurt Seyit & Shura, Black Money Love and Wings of Love.

MEO already carries the gaming and esports channel Gametoon from SPI/FilmBox’s portfolio.