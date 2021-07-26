In order that they are able to accommodate the future rise in user demand for data over next-generation networks as the international travel industry recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, operators must now begin to focus on increasing 5G roaming says a study note from Juniper Research.
Of all the key predictions outlined in the 5G Roaming Strategies: Future Outlook, Opportunities & Market Forecasts 2021-2026 study, Juniper notes that network subscribers will expect comparable levels of bandwidth and latency when roaming over 5G as they do with home network connectivity. It also predicts vendor competition around the 5G-enabled roaming services above will intensify, and roaming vendors must accommodate this added demand via value-added services.
The study projects that that the global number of roaming subscribers using 5G services will increase from 4.5 million in 2021 to 210 million in 2026.global roaming data traffic from 5G subscribers will increase from 2.6 PB in 2021 to 770 PB by 2026; representing enough data to stream 115 million hours of video in 4K Ultra HD format from the likes of Netflix.
In addition, the research found that this anticipated rise in data will necessitate the establishment of novel agreements that explicitly cover 5G roaming data and provide roaming subscribers with comparable user experiences whilst roaming.
As a result of the demand, the analyst urges roaming vendors to develop 5G-enabled roaming features such as roaming analytics, sponsored roaming and steering of roaming. These services it said could support the management of an increasing number of 5G roaming connections, the rise in demand for 5G roaming data, and help operators to maximise 5G roaming monetisation.
