After beginning the year with technology from the range that it said would help drive further proliferation of 5G in particular through enhancements to mobile video experiences, Qualcomm Technologies is claiming a benchmark with its Snapdragon family with the X65 Modem-RF System.
Launched in May 2021, the Snapdragon X65 5G line includes new mmWave capabilities for global expansion with support for wider 200 MHz carrier bandwidth in the mmWave spectrum and enabling Standalone (SA) mode services in the mmWave segement of 5G networks.
5G mmWave uses spectrum resources in frequencies above 24 GHz to complement sub-6 GHz roll outs and offer the full potential of 5G, allowing operators to add massive capacity to cellular networks with multi-gigabit wireless speeds and low latency connectivity. These capabilities will likely see use in applications, giving subscribers fast and responsive connectivity in areas such as Ultra HD video.
Made possible by the software-upgradable architecture of the Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System, Qualcomm says has now completed the world’s first 5G mmWave data connection with support for 200 MHz carrier bandwidth. The software-upgradable architecture allows for enhancements and expandability across 5G segments to enable new forthcoming features, capabilities, and rapid rollout of the new 3GPP Release 16.
Commented Alberto Cicalini, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Europe: “This milestone supports and enables acceleration of 5G mmWave adoption, in anticipation of 5G mmWave rollouts in China, while enhancing coverage, power efficiency and performance for users, through the advanced features and capabilities of the Snapdragon X65. These developments underscore Qualcomm Technologies’ continued leadership in driving 5G mmWave commercialisation and advancing 5G as we move through the next decade.”
