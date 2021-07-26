As the newly merged UK operator aims to complete the deployment of 5G Standalone technology, Virgin Media O2 has employed Ericsson to supply cloud native, container-based dual-mode 5G Core technology.
5G Standalone will enable the network of the future for Virgin Media O2 with gigabit connectivity, ultra-low latency, network slicing and what is described as huge data-handling ability. Ericsson’s 5G Standalone Core will be able to support applications and services such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and other immersive media experiences. Virgin Media O2 says it will also use Ericsson 5G technology and container-based microservices architecture to accelerate the digital transformation of its certain customers.
Also under the terms of the agreement between the two firms, which is already being put into practice, Virgin Media O2 will bring its 4G, 5G Non-standalone and 5G Standalone services into a single fully integrated Ericsson dual-mode 5G Core hosted on Ericsson cloud infrastructure in Virgin Media O2’s data centres. The solution incorporates Ericsson network orchestration, automation, enhanced fault and performance management, as well as the Ericsson Traffic Monitoring and Analysis (TMA) solution for real-time troubleshooting and analytics.
“This is an exciting time for our award-winning network, as we prepare for 5G Standalone,” commented Jorge Ribeiro, director of service platform strategy and engineering at Virgin Media O2. “Our teams are already working hard to deliver this infrastructure with Ericsson, who have been a trusted 5G partner since we launched 5G Non-Standalone in 2019. The benefits of 5G Standalone are significant as we aim to supercharge the UK’s digital economy, and we look forward to rolling it out for our customers in the near future.”
Katherine Ainley, CEO, Ericsson UK & Ireland, added: “Ericsson’s leading 5G Core technology and strong partnership with Virgin Media O2 means we are ready to build the network of the future together in the UK. Our dual-mode 5G Core will enable the full power of 5G Standalone within Virgin Media O2’s network, unleashing the full potential of 5G for consumers and enabling digital transformation in new industries. 5G Standalone takes the UK’s mobile infrastructure to the next level and will help to boost long-term investment in the country and drive forward our growing digital economy.”
