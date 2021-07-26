In what the firm says is an acknowledgement of its commitment to delivering against the highest possible industry standards in the booming video sector, DoubleVerify has received Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for video filtering, benchmarks, and connected TV (CTV) on-screen and completion metrics.
The digital media measurement, data and analytics firm said the newly accredited DV solutions include CTV fully-on screen metrics, video filtering and benchmarks. The former capability measures whether all pixels were in view, if the TV screen was off and quartile completion, providing valuable insights where viewability technology is not yet supported. DV’s fully on-screen completion measurement offers unique components that address current viewability challenges for CTV advertisers.
The video filtering solution is part of DV Video Complete, which is said to have been designed to enable advertisers to measure campaign quality holistically and maximise brand protection across all video environments and devices, including CTV, mobile and desktop. Video filtering prevents ads from being served, even in environments where standard video blocking technology is not available. MRC accreditation, said DV, demonstrates this reported metric is valid, reliable and effective.
“Earning MRC accreditations for industry-first solutions across CTV and video environments, where investments continue to surge, reinforces our mission to help make the digital ad ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, by providing superior media quality and performance solutions to our global brand customers,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify commenting on the award. “These new accreditations help us give advertisers continued clarity and confidence in their digital investments.”
