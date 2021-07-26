With kick off for the new season just weeks away, the English Premier League (EPL) has secured streaming rights for the key Chinese market with Baidu-owned Chinese streaming giant iQIYI.
The exact financial terms of the new deal with iQIYI have yet to be revealed but the contract for streaming rights will run until the end of the 2024/25 season. Games will be shown from 13 August 2021 ad-free and in multiple languages to iQIYI subscribers. No decision has been made as yet as to whom will be the EPL’s linear broadcast partner in China.
The deal will inevitably be met with a huge sigh of relief from the organisers of the world’s most popular football league as almost a year ago it was forced to cancel its $700 million streaming video rights contract with Suning Holdings subsidiary PPTV for the territory and then renegotiate down for the rest of the 2020/21 season in a partnership with Chinese digital media platform Tencent Sports.
In 2016, the Suning Holdings subsidiary inked a contract to stream the Premier League in China from 2019 to 2021 in a deal worth $700 million. In March 2020 PPTV withheld a £160 million instalment on the contract just as the schedule was mothballed due to Covid-19 and the EPL cancelled the contract.
