Spreading its wings in the broadcast world, almost literally, electric SUV racing series Extreme E’s magazine programmes – How to Build a Race Car, Electric Odyssey and Climate Changers – have been selected by British Airways for its exclusive in-flight entertainment channel, High Life.
High Life entertainment is available to passengers on all of the flagship UK airline’s long-haul flights and offers a choice of films, sport, TV shows and interactive games. Reaching a potential audience of up to 1.4 million a month, High Life is considered to be one of the best and most widely watched in-flight broadcasting channels and boasts a selection of up-to-the-minute blockbuster films together with classic TV shows and documentaries.
The Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. It also aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
Extreme E has already completed two of its five X Prix in its inaugural season – the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia and Ocean X Prix in Senegal – and is now in full planning mode for its Arctic X Prix, taking place in Greenland at the end of August. The first two events have been hits on traditional TV channels and also social media platforms.
In addition to working with 75 broadcasters in 180 countries, Extreme E has developed a strong social media presence. The broadcast of the debut event in Saudi Arabia in April pulled in 18.5 million views across Extreme E’s TikTok account and the championship also acquired 60,000 new fans after partner Little Dot Studios created an exclusive 90-minute production which captured 360,000 views. Extreme E has also joined forces with video game development and entertainment company One Earth Rising to create a new channel on Twitch.tv.
Boasting unrivalled behind-the scenes access to the creation and progression of the motorsport series, the Extreme E programmes on BA will take viewers on a journey all the way from the championship’s inception through to the race action, the people behind it, as well the stories of climate change, science, exploration and passion surrounding the series.
“Our sport for purpose championship has so many fascinating stories to tell – everything from the creation of the incredible ODYSSEY 21 electric race car to life on our ocean centrepiece, the St. Helena,” commented Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell. “These programmes add so much additional depth to the championship and extend the conversation outside of the racing itself. Extreme E’s plethora of behind-the-scenes content which includes the fascinating people, the technology, the science and the legacy initiatives, all make for compelling viewing not only for lovers of motorsport but for anyone with a sense of adventure and care for the environment and I’m confident they will delight and entertain BA’s discerning traveller.”
