Insight TV has partnered with TV and smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi to bring its FAST (free advertising supported television) channels to Xiaomi mobile phones and TVs.

The distribution agreement sees lifestyle channel Insight TV, action sports-focused channel inTrouble, science/technology channel inWonder and nature and wildlife channel InWild available to Xiaomi TV and smartphone customers in India, Indonesia, Russia and Spain from August, and Europe and the rest of the world from September.

Natalie Boot, VP media sales and Insight TV Studios US, commented: “This is an ideal partnership for Insight TV. Our fast-growing channels focus on bringing quality entertainment to millennial and Gen Z audiences and this chimes with Xiaomi’s extraordinary growth with similar audiences around the world.”

Insight TV’s channels are available in some 200 million households across digital linear, broadcast linear, VOD and social media platforms. The business creates its own original programming in 4K, HDR and HD for millennial and Gen Z audiences.