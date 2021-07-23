Specialist drama, factual and special event programming provider Rainmaker Content has inked a distribution agreement with Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) to supply its flagship and fast-expanding Viaplay streaming service.
As part of its five-year business plan, NENT will focus on online products in particular the Viaplay platform with a new goal to increase its subscriber base to approximately 10.5 million by 2025. The objective is to more than double the Viaplay paying subscriber base in the Nordics to approximately 6 million, and growing its international subscriber base to approximately 4.5 million. And in order to become what the company says will be the European “streaming champion”, the Viaplay streaming service will be rolled out in 10 international markets by the end of 2023, including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the US in 2021.
In this latest deal, Rainmaker will act as a worldwide distribution partner for selected scripted Viaplay Originals, with NENT Group retaining the necessary rights for Viaplay’s existing and future markets.
Of the four Viaplay Originals included at the start of the agreement, two have successfully launched on Viaplay: Big Lars (8 x 45’ - pictured), a spin-off from the popular Danish comedy series and film Klovn, and Thunder in My Heart (8 x 23’) starring Swedish actress and singer Amy Deasismont. The deal also includes the upcoming Viaplay Originals Two Sisters (8 x 23’), based on the best-selling novels by Hannah Widell and Amanda Schulman, and What About Monica (8 x 25’), a coming-of-age thriller created by Julie Budtz Sørensen based on her award-winning Danish podcast: Det med Liv.
“We’re pleased to work with Rainmaker to distribute some of our most exciting Viaplay Originals outside our markets. Our storytelling is unique and it feels great to team up with a partner who is equally passionate about bold Nordic content,” said Vanda Rapti, NENT Group SVP and head of acquisitions, content distribution and partnerships. “As we embark on our expansion journey and bring Viaplay to 15 markets by the end of 2023, controlling global distribution rights for our Originals with innovative and flexible partnerships is a key focus. This will enable us to maximise the potential of our shows, both in Viaplay’s new markets and for third-party broadcasters and platforms in the rest of the world.”
Added Rainmaker Content co-CEO and founder Greg Phillips, of: “NENT Group has a growing line-up of extremely strong Viaplay Originals with wide international appeal. We are a young company with an exceptionally experienced and enthusiastic sales team and know that we will do a great job for NENT Group bringing these shows to the global stage. We are honoured to have been entrusted with this new role.”
