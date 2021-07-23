The next time the company’s leading football commentator utters his now pre-game catchphrase of “and it’s live!”, for Sky Q users it will be live in HDR as the platform is adding High Dynamic Range for over 200-hours of Eurosport’s Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 programming and for over 100 Premier League matches.
The move to bringing more vibrant and intense colours to screens marks Sky’s latest step in its ambition to make HDR the new standard for home entertainment. Effective immediately, viewers can watch the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Sky Q across BBC, Eurosport and discovery+ in one place - starting with the Opening Ceremony.
Over 200 hours of live action over the Olympic Games’ 16-day calendar on Sky Q’s dedicated Eurosport 4K channel in Ultra HD and HDR are available via the red button. There are also seven Olympic specific Eurosport pop-up channels in HD, at no extra cost.
Coverage of live Premier League matches will be available in Ultra HD with HDR kicking off with the first fixture on 13 August when Brentford host Arsenal at Brentford Community Stadium.
Commenting on the deployment, Sky group chief product officer Fraser Stirling said: “Bringing HDR to live sport for the first time means you can feel closer to all the action of the Olympics and Premier League games, with the ultimate picture quality that creates the best at-home viewing experience. For sports fans, it’s the next best thing to being in the stadium.”
