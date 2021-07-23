Leding online video providers in Latin America and Britain have announced their plans to allow viewers to be able to stream the Tokyo Olympics .

Latin American broadcaster Claro Sports has released Apple TV and Android TV applications for sports fans across Central and South America to stream the Games.

Claro Sports chose Applicaster’s Zapp app management platform to extend its Olympics distribution strategy. The apps feature four 24/7 live channels dedicated to the Tokyo Games, with easily accessible programming guides.

José Antonio Aboumrad, CEO of Claro Sports, said: “We made the decision to bring a great experience for fans around the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games; for that reason we added TV apps in order to give them the best, most immersive experience possible, free of charge. We chose Applicaster to launch our first TV apps because they have a rich history in Sports apps, offer the most flexible technology to launch the Olympic Games to 17 countries, and allow us to later update the app to share additional sports.”

Meanwhile, UK viewers with Roku devices will be able to stream the Tokyo Olympics live on BBC iPlayer.

Effective immediatley, as the Games officially open, there will be a special 2020 Summer Games Zone on Roku streaming devices. Roku Zones are browsable collections of movies and shows available across a variety of genres and popular/seasonal topics.