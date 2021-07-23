CE giant Samsung has announced the global launch of the 2021 model of its modular display The Wall.

With the new AI processing technology, upgraded 120Hz frame rates, and versatile installation options, this year’s version of The Wall is claimed to reimagine display technology to give the ability to showcase content. The screen measures over 1,000in, creating what Samsung says is "an expansive" canvas for showcasing content.

A new micro AI processor instantly analyses and optimises every frame of the video to deliver the best picture quality possible. By using up to 16 different neural network models, each trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology, the processor can optimise picture quality up to 8K resolution, enhancing contrast and removing noise.

Samsung says The Wall’s Black Seal Technology blankets the screen with perfect uniformity, creating a seamless canvas for purer black levels with enhanced depth delivering unparalleled contrast and immaculate detail.

This year’s model is said to be easier to install thanks to new wireless docking connections and a bezel-less design, resulting in a cabinet depth half as deep as before. With modular technology, The Wall can be installed in a variety of positions, including concave, convex, ceiling, hanging, inclined and L-type. In addition, users only need to adjust once per cabinet with Factory Seam Adjustment, eliminating module-by-module adjustment and saving time.

The 2021 model offers its most detailed picture yet, says Samsung, with the industry’s first 8K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and Simple 8K playback. The Wall can be configured horizontally for up to 16K resolution with a 15,360 x 2,160-pixel arrangement.



“Samsung is dedicated to creating the most innovative displays for those at the forefront of video creation and brand experiences," commented Hyesung Ha, senior vice president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics. "The 2021 The Wall is our most immersive and versatile display yet, giving businesses complete control to create their dream environments.”