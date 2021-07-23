After what it says have been “impressive” subscriber increases and viewer uplift statistics, with the total number of subscribers under contract approaching 400 million, driven by “massive” changes in the way people find and consume content, ThinkAnalytics has rebranded its viewer engagement platform to Think360.
The company says that the move better reflects the breadth and depth of its solutions that range from personalised content discovery, metadata enrichment and viewer insight through to targeted advertising.
Think360 is designed to help pay-TV and OTT platforms deliver real-time personalisation at scale, boosting engagement and reducing churn. It also provides business insights across the viewer lifecycle – including audience behaviour, content intelligence, editorial control, user experience effectiveness, viewer engagement, and search and recommendation. Running on AWS, the Think360 suite spans the subscriber journey, including personalised content discovery, viewer insight, A/B testing, editorial and UX control, AI metadata enrichment, churn detection and analysis and hyper-targeting.
The company also released data from over 80 Think360 deployments revealing a 60% increase in shows viewed; a 300% increase in plays from search powered by Think360; a 100% increase in VOD consumption; personalisation driving a 450% increase in content plays; an increase in average watch time per user of over 80%; a 35% rise in linear TV hours watched; material increases in loyalty and reduction in churn.
“We are seeing massive changes in the way we find and consume content. This has been fuelled by enhanced viewer experiences from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and ourselves as we help viewers find compelling things to watch in an ever-growing ocean of content,” said Peter Docherty, founder and chief technology officer at ThinkAnalytics.
“Our rebranded Think360 viewer engagement suite more fully conveys what we offer, not just search and recommendations, and is all about acting upon intelligence to improve content upsell, subscriber engagement and satisfaction. And the results speak for themselves with significant uplift in viewer engagement for customers deploying Think360 personalised discovery.”
Think360 is designed to help pay-TV and OTT platforms deliver real-time personalisation at scale, boosting engagement and reducing churn. It also provides business insights across the viewer lifecycle – including audience behaviour, content intelligence, editorial control, user experience effectiveness, viewer engagement, and search and recommendation. Running on AWS, the Think360 suite spans the subscriber journey, including personalised content discovery, viewer insight, A/B testing, editorial and UX control, AI metadata enrichment, churn detection and analysis and hyper-targeting.
The company also released data from over 80 Think360 deployments revealing a 60% increase in shows viewed; a 300% increase in plays from search powered by Think360; a 100% increase in VOD consumption; personalisation driving a 450% increase in content plays; an increase in average watch time per user of over 80%; a 35% rise in linear TV hours watched; material increases in loyalty and reduction in churn.
“We are seeing massive changes in the way we find and consume content. This has been fuelled by enhanced viewer experiences from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and ourselves as we help viewers find compelling things to watch in an ever-growing ocean of content,” said Peter Docherty, founder and chief technology officer at ThinkAnalytics.
“Our rebranded Think360 viewer engagement suite more fully conveys what we offer, not just search and recommendations, and is all about acting upon intelligence to improve content upsell, subscriber engagement and satisfaction. And the results speak for themselves with significant uplift in viewer engagement for customers deploying Think360 personalised discovery.”