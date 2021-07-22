In a bid to drive growth and resilience in the creative industries in an area whose importance to the TV industry is growing rapidly, Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has launched the Indielab West Yorks to support the screen production industry and boost growth across West Yorkshire.
Delivered in partnership with Indielab, the bespoke Accelerator programme will include two strands, one for TV and one for gaming, will be delivered by Indielab, an organisation experienced in delivering support to creative businesses.
The programme curriculum will include; masterclasses, seminars and workshops on growth planning, the global market, evolving business models, creative leadership, investment readiness and a range of key business growth skills, giving companies high-level contacts, knowledge and skills to transform their businesses, and accelerate their growth.
In 2020, the LEP delivered the Indie TV and Film Development Fund (in partnership with Screen Yorkshire), which enabled content development to continue during the pandemic. This unveiled a number of ideas from regional indies and generated around 942 days of work across a broad range of job roles within the sector
The Accelerator is one strand of The Creative Catalyst, which forms part of the wider plan of support for the sector. The Creative Catalyst is a £1.5 million programme, which has been developed to overcome the barriers to growth for creative businesses in Leeds City Region. This scheme is the first of its kind for this sector delivered by a LEP, and its approach is centred on both business growth and establishing an ecosystem which will live on beyond programme delivery and will support the broader post-pandemic economic recovery of the region.
In addition to demonstrating the LEP’s dedication to the creative industries, the Creative Catalyst also aligns to a pledge by Mayor of West Yorkshire and former Coronation St actor Tracy Brabin (pictured) to lead a creative new deal to ensure our creative industries are part of the broader recovery strategy.
“After working in the cultural industries for over three decades I understand the power of the sector to create jobs, skills and power regeneration,” Brabin remarked. “The Accelerator is extremely welcome and chimes with my pledge to lead a creative new deal. This scheme gives us the power to give businesses a much-needed boost, which will not only help our economic recovery but will create more jobs, drive the retention of talent in the region, and provide young people from all backgrounds with new career opportunities."
Qualitative research has shown the production sector in West Yorkshire is well-established with potential for growth that would be enhanced by a catalyst in place ‘to help develop that critical mass.’ The buzz created by the arrival of Channel 4, and more recently the BBC announcement that two news teams will be relocated to Leeds, has generated a real sense of excitement for the future.
