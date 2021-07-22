Research from digital media quality firm Integral Ad Science (IAS) has revealed the major shifts UK in consumer behaviour and spending habits due to Covid-19 restrictions and is predicting that the mass uptake of online video is set to carry on.
In the Pandemic Effects: Shifting Consumer Priorities report, IAS surveyed over 500 UK internet users in June 2021, to understand how consumer behaviour has changed in the past year and how this will evolve as local restrictions surrounding Covid-19 are eased.
Overall, consumers will continue doing at least one habit they formed last year. Last year, the effects of coronavirus required consumers to dramatically change their behaviours. As restrictions start to ease, 83% consumers said that that they'll continue at least one of the behaviours or activities they picked up in response to the pandemic.
Among the number of key business areas investigated, IAS found that reflecting on the past year, nearly two-fifths (37%) of Brits confirmed they had subscribed to and watched more online streaming video services for entertainment. Additionally, the same percentage of consumers spent more time streaming virtual workout programmes. Going forward, 29% said they would subscribe to/ watch online streaming services over the next year.
The Pandemic Effects: Shifting Consumer Priorities report also found that consumers were also found to be using television to source information now that restrictions have eased. More than half (54%) of consumers believe that online advertising will play an important role in helping them find information on the products and services available to them post-pandemic. To source this information, almost a third (32%) of consumers said they will use television to research information on products and services available as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
“It’s clear that habits established during recent national lockdowns will have a lasting impact on consumers’ social and shopping activities post-pandemic,” said Nick Morley, EMEA MD at IAS. “With the majority of UK consumers looking for a hybrid shopping experience as further restrictions are lifted, brands are presented with an opportunity to align their online and offline strategies to ensure that they’re reaching reinvigorated shoppers. Our study shows that safe, suitable, and contextually relevant advertising will be important to engage and build preference among these consumers. Ad environments must be considered from both a contextual and sentiment perspective to drive a much-needed boost in post-pandemic retail revenues and capture long-term consumer interest.”
