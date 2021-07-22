CityFibre, claiming to be the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has now appointed a contractor to deliver the build programme for its rollout in Norwich. This will see full fibre connectivity laid across the city, giving almost every home and business access to full-fibre.

Utilities specialist Telec Networks will serve as contractor and will use a range of construction methods while working in close partnership with Norwich City Council and local communities to deliver a fast rollout while minimising disruption to residents.

Norwich is one of a growing number of locations in the UK to benefit from CityFibre’s £4bn Gigabit City investment programme which will bring new and better broadband infrastructure within reach of up to eight million homes and businesses nationwide.

To spearhead the project, CityFibre has appointed Charles Kitchin as City Manager. Kitchin will be the main point of contact between stakeholders and the CityFibre team, ensuring the project continues to be implemented with minimal disruption to Norwich communities.

Kitchin said: “The next chapter in Norwich’s story starts here. Our builders will soon get to work on a city-wide full fibre network – and we think people will be blown away by the difference it will make, both now and for generations to come. We cannot wait for residents and businesses to see what is possible with digital connectivity that propels you forward rather than holds you back.

“The appointment of a contractor is a major step forward for us as we prepare to bring full fibre connectivity to the city at the same time as creating new jobs and opportunities. I look forward to working closely with Telec Networks, residents of Norwich and local authority partners to deliver this vital project which will future-proof the city’s digital infrastructure.”

Peter Butler, operations director at Telec Networks, added: “We’re delighted to be CityFibre’s chosen build partner for this exciting full fibre rollout programme. This is a great opportunity for the local community, as well as businesses including homeworkers, as digital technology becomes increasingly integrated into our lives. The project will also create local employment, and we are already engaging with Norwich for jobs to support recruitment, as well as sourcing local suppliers for our supply chain.”