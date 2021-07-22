Under licence from MGM Television’s Global Formats division, Das ist meine Zeit examines the divide between older and younger generations as they compete in challenges to prove that they are in touch with each other’s technology, pop culture references and much more. From grandma fumbling with a smartphone to grandson trying to figure out what a fax machine actually does, families come together to share laughs and win prizes and maybe learn a thing or two along the way.

Produced in various territories throughout the world, including multiple seasons on Mexican broadcast giant, Televisa, the Generation Gap format continues to expand globally with the German launch. Das ist meine Zeit is slated to premiere on German broadcaster WDR on 20 August.

Axel Kuehn, MD of Tresor TV, commented: “We believe that Generation Gap is the perfect format for the whole family, entertaining all generations from young to old. We are excited to be bringing this wonderful show to German screens on WDR and hope for many more projects together with Patrice and the entire team at MGM in the future.”

Added Patrice Choghi of MGM: “Axel, Peter and the entire team at Tresor have produced a great, lighthearted family show which captures the soul of the Generation Gap format. We are excited for the premiere on WDR and look forward to the continued expansion of the format around the globe.”