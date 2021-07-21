The UK’s leading commercial broadcaster and pay-TV firm have announced a new long-term partnership designed to drive increased value for both businesses and provides Sky TV customers with an enhanced viewing experience across all of ITV’s content and services.





Building on the companies’ previous advertising and carriage agreement, the new partnership covers all existing and future Sky products and provides what the firms say will be new opportunities to collaborate and innovate. This includes enabling ITV to launch addressable advertising on Sky platforms across both VOD and linear viewing building on Sky, ITV and Channel 4 uniting behind Cflight, the Sky-developed TV advertising measurement tool.



The new agreement will also aim to bring the ITV content experience to Sky viewers’ TVs, with the current integrated ITV Hub service on Sky+ and Sky Q to be supplemented with the launch of the ITV Hub app on Sky Q during 2022. This enable Sky Q customers with more choice and flexibility, including the option to watch all of ITV’s available programmes within the ITV Hub user interface. The ITV Hub currently has over 34 million registered users and nearly 452,000 Hub+ subscribers.



For advertisers, the evolution of ITV Hub on Sky is designed to bring increased opportunities to advertise through Planet V, ITV’s programmatic addressable advertising platform. This will allow both advertisers and agencies control over the planning, purchasing and reporting of their campaigns on ITV Hub, building audiences with ITV’s first party data and augmenting those audiences with advertisers’ own data. Sky says that the addition of ITV content from to its platform estate will significantly increase Planet V’s addressable inventory pool, offering advertisers additional targeting options and increased campaign reach.



“We welcome the way Sky has continued to improve its product offering because viewers and commercial customers are at the centre of what we do as a business,” said ITV CEO Carolyn McCall commenting on the deal. “This exciting new commercial partnership brings many advantages for our advertisers and delivers on our objective of building a scale AVOD proposition across the UK market and ensures ITV’s ability to deliver addressable advertising at scale on ITV Hub with Planet V.For ITV’s viewers, the partnership ensures that they have easy and widespread access to our breadth of programmes, ensuring that they can view ITV’s content in the most convenient and appropriate way to them.”



Added Sky UK & Europe executive VP and chief executive Stephen van Rooyen: “ITV has been a longstanding partner to Sky and we are pleased to be deepening and extending our relationship. The great content provided by ITV will sit together with all the apps and content our customers love, and the ever-expanding slate of award-winning Sky Originals, all in one place on Sky Q.”